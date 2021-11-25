Most Latam currencies slip; rate hike prospects buoy Brazil's real

Summary Mexican economy shrinks more than expected

Brazil's inflation hits highest in almost 20 years

Turkish lira up 0.7%; holds ground after cenbank minutes

Hungary's forint pulls away from all-time lows

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies lagged emerging market peers on Thursday, with Mexico's peso hit by shrinking economic growth, while in Brazil, inflation near 20-year highs kept the currency from losses on speculation of large interest rate hikes.

After a 1% slide on Wednesday on central bank leadership uncertainty, Mexico's peso extended losses to a sixth straight session, down 0.5% to stay near eight-month lows. read more

Seasonally adjusted data on Thursday showed Mexico's economy shrank 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous three month period, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3% contraction. read more

This comes a day after figures showed annual inflation rose faster than expected to 7%, its highest in over a decade, adding pressure on the central bank to tighten policy more.

Volumes were expected to be low, with U.S. Treasury and stocks markets shut for Thanksgiving.

Brazil's real was flat, faring better than regional peers as expectations of a large rate hike next month increased after consumer prices rose slightly more than expected. Month-on-month, however, prices fell.

"With the headline rate still far above target and fiscal risks persisting, it looks more likely than not that (the central bank) will raise the Selic rate in a larger 175bp step (to 9.50%) when it meets next month," said William Jackson, chief EM economist with Capital Economics.

In October the central bank had hiked by 150 basis points, bring increases this year to 575 basis points. read more

Brazil also attracted $2.49 billion in foreign direct investment in October, below the $4 billion predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Stocks in Brazil were lifted by state oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which rose more than 1% after a sharp increase in its 5-year investment plan to $68 billion, a revised dividend policy including quarterly payouts and a more flexible debt target linked to the payments. read more

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira held its ground, up 0.7% after central bank minutes reiterated it may cut rates again in December, despite saying short-term inflation will be volatile.

Turkey's central bank signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the central bank of the United Arab Emirates to foster cooperation in the field of central banking. read more

Hungary's forint was set for its best session in four months, pulling away from all-time lows after the country's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% as it fights rising inflation risks. read more

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter

