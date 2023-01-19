Mr Kipling-maker Premier Foods records higher Q3 sales

[1/2] Boxes of OXO stock cubes are seen in this illustration taken March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Premier Foods (PFD.L) on Thursday reported a rise in its third-quarter sales, thanks to robust demand for its cakes and grocery products as well as new product launches.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said sales rose 12% in the three months ended Dec. 31, and the company also kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











