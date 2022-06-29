New BoE policymaker Dhingra favours "very gradual" moves on rates

A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should move very gradually to tighten monetary policy because there are signs that an economic slowdown is much more imminent than previously thought, Swati Dhingra, who is due to become a BoE policymaker in August, said.

"Now I think there is some room for a very gradual approach here," Dhingra said in a hearing on her appointment held by the Treasury Committee in parliament on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Milliken and Kylie MacLellan Writing by William Schomberg

