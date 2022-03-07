Nickel prices soar on supply angst as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

March 7 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Monday, with nickel prices surging more than 10%, as escalating conflict in Ukraine and mounting sanctions on Russia threatened to disrupt supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange jumped 17% to $33,820 a tonne by 0250 GMT, after hitting a peak since March 2008 at $34,120.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged 11.4% to 209,910 yuan ($33,191.03) a tonne. Prices touched record high of 210,650 yuan earlier in the session.

Benchmark aluminium on the LME rose to a record $4,000 a tonne earlier and was last up 2.1% at $3,930.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Sanctions on Russian individuals and corporates have prompted many banks, shippers and other firms to stop working with Russian companies or goods. read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.7% to $10,745 a tonne, lead was up 0.4% at $2,468.5, zinc gained 2.3% to $4,143 and tin climbed 1.9% to $48,420.

* ShFE copper gained 2.9% to 74,850 yuan a tonne, aluminium was 1.6% higher at 24,010 yuan, zinc jumped 3.2% to 26,695 yuan, lead rose 1.5% to 15,695 yuan and tin was up 3.8% at 355,050 yuan.

* Premiums for cash nickel over the three-month contract has risen to $690 a tonne, the most since 2007, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* Data on Friday showed, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 5.6% from the previous week.

* The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday raised its margin requirements for aluminium and nickel contracts effective at close of business on March 8 after a rally fuelled by the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. read more

* Top metals consumer, China's state planner will closely monitor the supply and prices of some raw materials and strengthen the management of commodity reserves to ensure supply chain security, it said on Saturday.

* The quarterly negotiations for Japan's aluminium premiums for April-June are expected to take longer than usual due to uncertainty over supply from Russia, five sources involved in pricing talks said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Oil prices soared and shares sank in hectic trading, as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Feb

0300 China Trade Balance Feb

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Feb

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

($1 = 6.3243 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

