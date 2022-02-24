Nikkei ends at 15-month low after Russia attacks Ukraine

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index marked its lowest close in 15 months on Thursday as investors worldwide dumped risk assets after Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

Russia fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast, according to officials and media reports. read more

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 1.81% lower at 25,970.82, its weakest since Nov. 20, 2020, after paring earlier losses of up to 2.5%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) fell 1.25% to 1,857.58.

Both indexes notched a fifth straight session of decline.

"The Nikkei seems to have fallen to its bottom relative to its valuations and domestic corporate earnings," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities. Investors will now look at how the Ukraine situation affects the real economy and central bank reactions to it, he said.

Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in Ukraine and Kyiv accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion.

Uniqlo brand clothing shop owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 3.82%, while technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) dropped 6.83% and robot maker Fanuc's (6954.T) slid 5.42%.

The airline sector (.IAIRL.T) marked the biggest loss among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, losing 5.4%.

Oil explorers (.IMING.T), up 6.77%, gained the most on the exchange as oil prices surged, with Inpex (1605.T) surging 7.24% and Japan Petroleum Exploration (1662.T) gaining 4.12%.

Daiichi Sankyo edged up 0.04% after the Enhertu cancer drug, which the drugmaker is working on with AstraZeneca (AZN.L), was shown to significantly help women suffering from a type of breast cancer that leaves them with poor treatment options. read more

