Norsk Hydro to offer extra dividend, share buyback, Q2 in line

Norsk Hydro logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) said on Friday it would propose an extra dividend and offer share buybacks as it reported upbeat quarterly profits in line with expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.6 billion crowns ($1.16 billion) in April-June from 6.6 billion crowns a year earlier, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected 11.6 billion crowns on average.

($1 = 9.9819 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

