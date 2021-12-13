Norsk Hydro raises cost cutting goal, sees higher dividend

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) has raised its cost cutting ambitions for the coming years and plans to pay a bigger dividend for 2021 following a jump in earnings, the company said on Monday.

Hydro now aims to cut costs by 8.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($950.75 million) combined for the years between 2019 and 2025, up from a previous goal of 7.4 billion crowns for the period.

The board plans to distribute between 70% and 80% of the adjusted net income for 2021 to shareholders, as a combination of ordinary dividends and either extraordinary dividends or a combination of extraordinary dividends and share buybacks.

The company's ordinary dividend policy is to pay out a minimum of 50% of adjusted net income during a multi-year business cycle.

Hydro also said it now aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier, setting out to use a higher share of renewable energy in its smelters, cast houses and recyclers.

It is also developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions that can be retrofitted into aluminium plants, and increase post-consumer scrap recycling, it said.

($1 = 8.9403 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik

