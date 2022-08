Norway electrochemical workers strike ends

OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A strike among Norwegian electrochemical industry workers ended on Wednesday after employers and workers agreed a wage deal, Norway's Federation of Norwegian Industries, which organises the employers, and affected companies said on Wednesday.

The strike, which started on Aug. 15, targeted several electrochemical plants, including Boliden's (BOL.ST) zinc smelter in Odda and Glencore's (GLEN.L) nickel refinery in Kristiansand as well as aluminium output at Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) and Alcoa (AA.N).

Swedish miner Boliden on Tuesday declared force majeure on zinc deliveries to Europe due to the strike action. read more

Norsk Hydro will resume normal operations at its Hydro Sunndal primary aluminium plant, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that delays to customers were expected to be "minor."

Silicon maker Elkem's (ELK.OL) Norwegian plants are expected to be back at normal capacity within a few days and the financial impact was expected to be "limited", the company said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Gregorio

