1 minute read
Norway to help ease pain of rocketing power prices on businesses
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Norway's government on Friday presented a long-awaited package of loans and subsidies to help curb the impact of sky-high power prices for businesses, the latest move by a European country to help ease the energy crunch.
Governments across the region have been racing to present measures to protect consumers and industry from more expensive energy bills. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nora Buli and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.