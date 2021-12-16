Norway hikes interest rates, with more to come

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes will likely follow next year despite an ongoing surge of coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.50% from 0.25%, its second hike in three months, as predicted by 20 out of 22 economists polled by Reuters and in line with the central bank's own plan.

"There is considerable uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and its effects on the economy. But if economic developments evolve broadly in line with the projections, the policy rate will most likely be raised in March," Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

Norway's economy has rebounded this year and Norges Bank in September became one of the first central banks to hike rates since the start of the pandemic. read more

But the government on Monday again tightened restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron, announcing a partial lockdown that included a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants for the next four weeks. read more

Norway's currency, the crown, firmed to 10.16 against the euro at 0906 GMT from 10.20 just before Norges Bank's announcement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.