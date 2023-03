OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government aims to keep the basic corporate tax rate unchanged at 22%, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

He also reiterated that salmon farmers and power companies will be subject to a resource tax.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.