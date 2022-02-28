Norway pension fund KLP to divest from Russia

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway's largest pension fund KLP said on Monday it would divest from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, in the latest example of an international investor exiting the country.

KLP's Russian assets had a total value of just under 500 million Norwegian crowns ($56.39 million) in 22 companies, including energy firms Gazprom , Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and banks VTB (VTBR.MM) and Sberbank (SBER.MM).

Kiran Aziz, KLP’s head of responsible investments, said KLP had already sold its Russian holdings listed in London and that it was in the process of selling its assets listed in New York.

"For assets listed in Moscow, it is of course not possible to sell right now," Aziz told Reuters, referring to the decision by the Russian central bank to freeze all trading on the Moscow stock exchange.

The decision comes a day after the Norwegian government announced that its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, would divest from Russia. read more

($1 = 8.8661 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

