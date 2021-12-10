Norway seen hiking rates again despite COVID surge

Summary Most economists expect rate hike on Dec. 16

But rising infections cause uncertainty

Norway an early mover in tightening monetary policy

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate next week, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday, despite a new surge in coronavirus infections and the emerging Omicron variant that has further raised uncertainty.

Norges Bank in September hiked its sight deposit rate to 0.25% from zero as lockdowns ended and the economy rebounded from the pandemic, joining a short but growing list of nations moving away from emergency-level borrowing costs.

The central bank has repeatedly said it plans to hike again on Dec. 16, and the poll showed 20 out of 22 economists expecting an increase to 0.50%, while the remaining two predicted rates would stay unchanged.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

A majority of those polled also predicted a further three increases in 2022, in line with the central bank's own projection.

And while the government on Tuesday imposed new measures to curb the virus, limiting restaurant alcohol sales and telling Norwegians to practise more social distancing, it also said it would pay compensation to affected businesses. read more

"With this in mind, we're still leaning towards a rate hike from Norges Bank next week. But this is under strong doubt, and we should also be prepared for more negative news in the coming days," Handelsbanken Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients.

The government's efforts to contain the virus represent a downside risk to the economy and could lead the central bank to call off its planned hike, DNB Markets said.

"It's a close call, but we believe the downside risk is limited and a hike is a little more likely than not," it added.

Like much of Europe, Norway is also grappling with soaring winter-season electricity prices which could weigh on other household spending, although the government has promised a yet-to-be-defined relief package to soften the impact.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package )

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Polling by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.