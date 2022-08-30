1 minute read
Norway wealth fund CEO: unprecedented level of turmoil, inflation, geopolitical problems
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday the fund was witnessing more turmoil, accelerating inflation and geopolitical problems than it had ever seen before.
Reporting by Nora Buli and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik
