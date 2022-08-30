Norway wealth fund CEO: unprecedented level of turmoil, inflation, geopolitical problems

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday the fund was witnessing more turmoil, accelerating inflation and geopolitical problems than it had ever seen before.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.