Norway wealth fund to vote against Paolo Scaroni to be Enel chair















OSLO, May 5 (Reuters) - Norway's 1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's single largest stock market investor, said on Friday it would vote against Italian businessman Paolo Scaroni becoming chair of the board at Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI).

Instead, the fund will vote in favour of Marco Mazzuchelli, it said on its website.

The fund did not give a rationale for its decisions.

The Norwegian fund owns a 2.17% stake in Enel, worth some $1.2 billion as of the end of 2022, the latest fund data available.

Enel is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on May 10.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik











