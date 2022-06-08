OECD slashes growth outlook, but sees limited stagflation risk

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, speaks during a press briefing at the OECD's Ministerial Council Meeting, in Paris, France October 6, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates.

The world economy is set to grow 3% this year, much less than the 4.5% expected when the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development last updated its forecasts in December.

Growth will then slow further next year, easing to 2.8%, down from a previous forecast of 3.2%, the Paris-based policy forum said in its latest Economic Outlook.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, any quick relief from price hikes is unlikely, with inflation expected to peak at 8.5% this year in OECD countries before slipping to 6.0% in 2023. Previously the OECD had expected inflation to peak at 5% before gradually receding to 3% in 2023.

Despite the lower growth and higher inflation outlook, the OECD saw a limited risk of stagflation like that seen the mid-1970s, when the oil price shock triggered runaway inflation and surging unemployment.

In particular, developed economies, which are much more driven by services than in the 1970s, are less energy-intensive now and central banks have a freer hand to fight inflation, independent of governments more concerned about unemployment.

The OECD said it saw a strong case for steady removal of monetary policy stimulus in high-inflation countries like the United States and eastern Europe.

As the pandemic-related fiscal boost expires, the U.S. economy was seen growing 2.5% this year then slowing to 1.2% in 2023 - less than previous forecasts for growth of 3.7% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023.

China's economy, which has been hit by a fresh wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, is seen growing 4.4% this year and 4.9% next, down from 5.1% previously expected in both years.

More exposed to Russian energy imports and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, the euro zone economy was seen growing 2.6% this year and 1.6% in 2023, down from forecasts of 4.3% and 2.5% respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.