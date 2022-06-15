Oil prices slip ahead of expected U.S. Fed interest rate hike

Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of a rising stock graph and "$100" in this illustration taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank to hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation. read more

WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.

Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - what could be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On the demand side, China's latest COVID outbreak, traced to a 24-hour bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns. read more

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast that world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but said Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Moscow calls is actions a "special operation" - and developments related to the coronavirus pandemic pose a considerable risk. read more

The producers' group sees demand growth slowing next year, OPEC delegates and industry sources told Reuters, as surging oil prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy. read more

Still, offering some support to prices is tight supply, which has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.