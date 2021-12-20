Omicron worries spur 2% slide in European stocks

Dec 20 (Reuters) - European stocks fell more than 2% on Monday amid a global sell-off in equities, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 2.3%, hitting its lowest in more than two weeks.

Travel and leisure (.SXTP) and mining stocks (.SXEP) led declines with losses of nearly 3%, while all the major subsectors were in the red.

The Netherlands imposed a lockdown on Sunday, while the prospect of tighter COVID-19 measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays looms large over several European countries amid the swift spread of Omicron. read more

Meanwhile, futures tracking the U.S. stocks benchmark S&P 500 (.EScv1) fell 1.5% after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package. read more

Goldman Sachs cut U.S. real GDP forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to 2% versus 3% previously, and marginally reduced forecasts for the second and third quarters.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) plunged 14.3% after the Danish drugmaker said that it would not be able to meet demand for its new obesity drug due to U.S. supply issues. read more

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) inched up 0.9% after the French lender said it had agreed to sell U.S. unit Bank of the West to Canada's BMO Financial Group for around $16.3 billion. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath

