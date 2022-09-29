Oven Pride maker McBride gets debt waiver extension until Sept 2024















Sept 29 (Reuters) - British cleaning products maker McBride (MCB.L) said on Thursday it had obtained another debt waiver on its covenant tests until September 2024 from its lender.

The Oven Pride maker, which is due to report annual results later on Thursday, said the agreement with the lender was revised to reduce the liquidity limit to 15 million pounds ($16 million) from the 40 million pound restriction in place earlier, in exchange for a security package over the company's assets and investments.

($1 = 0.9218 pounds)

