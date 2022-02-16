Philippines, South Korea lead gains in Asian shares; most FX higher

Summary

Summary Companies Philippines, S.Korea shares log best day in two weeks

Singapore shares reverse losses

Most currencies gain; S.Korean won, Indian rupee lead

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Manila and Seoul led gains among Asian equities on Wednesday, and most local currencies firmed against the U.S. dollar, as easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine improved the sentiment for riskier assets.

Both the Philippine (.PSI) and South Korean indexes (.KS11) surged nearly 2% each to log their best days in two weeks, while the Taiwanese benchmark (.TWII) climbed about 1.4%.

Among currencies, the South Korean won rose 0.2% after the East Asian nation reported a decrease in its unemployment rate, the Indian rupee firmed 0.4%, while the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippines peso edged higher. read more

Investors globally were relieved after Russia late on Tuesday indicated it was returning some troops to base, easing tensions over a potential war in Ukraine. read more

Attention now turns towards the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day for any potential clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer price inflation surged in January at twice the expected rate, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will aggressively hike rates. Markets have already priced in a 50 basis point hike in March.

"While the higher-than-expected U.S. PPI was shrugged off by markets which have their focus on the easing geopolitical tensions, the Fed minutes release will provide the next test for markets, which will be clearly set to carry a hawkish bias," analysts from IG Group said in a research note.

The Chinese benchmark (.SSEC) gained about 0.7% as factory-gate inflation cooled more than expected in January, and was its slowest rate since July, which could point to further policy easing by the nation's central bank.

Additionally, Asia's largest economy said it will work with other regional countries to beef up the use of local currencies in trade and investment, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience. read more

The Singapore market (.STI) fell as much as 0.3% earlier, as the island state reported a single-day record high in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It, however, reversed its losses and rose about 0.2% later in the trading session.

Shares in Indonesia (.JKSE) got a boost, by rising about 0.5% after the central bank governor reiterated that it will maintain its benchmark rate at a record low of 3.5%, until it sees early signs of inflationary pressures. read more

Elsewhere, the Malaysian ringgit came under pressure due to lower Brent crude prices, while the Singaporean dollar remained flat.

Markets in Thailand (.SETI), were closed on account of a public holiday.

Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

