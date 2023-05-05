Piraeus Bank posts higher first-quarter profit on strong net interest income















ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported higher quarterly net earnings on Friday on strong net interest income.

The bank, which is 27% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 180 million euros ($198.74 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with a profit of 170 million euros in the last quarter of 2022.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas











