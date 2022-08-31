Poland has financed all of 2022 borrowing needs, says deputy fin min

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland has financed all of its planned 2022 borrowing needs, Deputy Finance minister Sebastian Skuza said on Wednesday.

As of the end of August, the budget had around 142 billion zlotys on its accounts in zlotys and foreign currencies, he added.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz;

