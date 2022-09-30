Poland starts mandatory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank















WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund started mandatory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank (GNB.WA), a private lender that faced collapse, the fund said on Friday.

The move will protect client deposits totalling 39.5 billion zloty ($7.98 billion) and safeguard the stability of the financial system, the fund's statement said.

($1 = 4.9511 zlotys)

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by David Goodman











