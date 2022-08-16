Poland's PKO BP Q2 net profit expected at 335 mln zlotys

The logo of Polish bank PKO BP is cleaned in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies PKO's Q2 results due Aug 18 before market open

Q2 net profit seen at 335 mln zlotys vs 1.24 bln year ago

GDANSK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP (PKO.WA), is expected to report a 73% year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, following provisions for loans in Swiss francs and an institutional protection scheme (IPS) contribution, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

State-run PKO BP is expected to report a net profit of 335 million zlotys ($72.26 million) for the quarter, the survey of eight banks and brokerages showed.

That would result in a net profit of 1.75 billion zlotys for the first half of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The 73% drop compared with the same period a year ago follows a 1.18 billion zlotys provision for Swiss franc loans, and a 872 million zlotys contribution paid to an IPS.

The following is a table of estimates. Figures in millions

of zlotys unless otherwise stated:

SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

==============================================================

Net Income Net Interest Net Fee Net

Income Income provisions

==============================================================

Median 335 3,651 1,191 -300

Average 335 3,661 1,195 -292

Lowest 287 3,638 1,179 -319

Highest 389 3,731 1,217 -255

No. of f'casts 8 8 8 7

Q2 2021 1,236 2,405 1,055 -261

Q1 2022 1,416 3,200 1,179 -504

Forecasts provided by: Ipopema Securities, DM Millenium, DM Pekao, DM mBank, DM BOS, Erste Securities, Trigon DM, and DM Santander.

($1 = 4.6346 zlotys)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.