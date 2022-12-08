Poland's PKO unveils new strategy, aims for ROE above 12%















GDANSK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish biggest lender, PKO Bank Polski (PKO.WA) revealed on Thursday, its new strategy for 2023-2025, which assumes the state-run bank will achieve a return-on-equity (ROE) level of above 12% by 2025 and that it will be able to pay dividends or carry out share buy-backs.

The lender also disclosed in its strategy that it plans to keep its cost-to-income (C/I) ratio below 45% and to achieve a cost of risk level of 70-90 basis points.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Maria Gieldon, and Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jason Neely











