Poland's Q3 GDP at 3.5%, above forecast















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland's gross domestic product (PLGDP=ECI) rose 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter compared to 5.8% rise in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a growth of 3.3% year-on-year.

The statistics office said that in the third quarter seasonally-adjusted GDP rose by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, versus a revised 2.3% fall in the previous quarter.

Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Anna Banacka in Gdansk











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.