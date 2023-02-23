Poland's unemployment rate at 5.5% in January















Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in January compared with 5.2% in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday, in line with analysts' expectations of 5.5%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 857,600 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) remained flat at 2.9% in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka in Gdansk











