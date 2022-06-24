Poland's unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in May

June 24 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in May compared with 5.2% in April, statistics office data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations of 5.1%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 850,200 last month.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras

