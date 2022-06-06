1 minute read
Poland's unemployment seen at 5.1% in April, PAP cites labour ministry
WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland's unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in May according to preliminary data, the labour ministry was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP on Monday.
In April the unemployment rate was 5.2%.
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Gareth Jones
