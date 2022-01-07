Polish 10-year yield highest since 2014 as inflation surges

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish 10-year bond yield crossed the 4% mark for the first time since 2014 on Friday, as a surge in inflation builds expectations of further policy tightening in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing.

Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday and signalled there was more tightening to come, a view reinforced on Friday by data showing the consumer price index hit a more than two-decade high of 8.6% in December.

"The way the market sees it is that we are pricing in a scenario in which interest rates in Poland reach 4% promptly ... and remain at elevated levels for many years," said said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.

The Polish 10-year yield was up almost 14 basis points at 4.042% by 1156 GMT.

But the Polish zloty was little changed, with analysts saying that expectations for further tightening have been largely priced in.

"After a marked strengthening in the past days, the zloty should stabilise," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note. "Today's inflation data should support the zloty, but it seems that the scenario of further interest rate hikes has already been priced-in to a large extent by investors."

The zloty was 0.08% weaker against the euro at 4.5570.

The Czech crown firmed 0.10% to 24.487 and the Hungarian forint was the region's best performing currency, strengthening 0.34% to 358.70.

The Hungarian currency shrugged off a pause in the central bank's weekly rate hikes. At its weekly tender on Thursday, the bank left its one-week deposit rate at 4%.

"We interpret the decision as a sign that the central bank’s reaction function is asymmetrically skewed towards offsetting FX depreciation through rate hikes but keeping a steady hand when FX appreciates," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"In case FX continues to appreciate we think that there is a chance for the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) to keep hiking the base rate alone while keeping the 1-week depo rate unchanged."

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni

