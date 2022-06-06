Polish c.bank governor to hold news conference on June 9

A woman walks out from the National Bank of Poland headquarters in Warsaw March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a news conference on Friday, June 9 at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday, June 8.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz;

