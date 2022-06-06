1 minute read
Polish c.bank governor to hold news conference on June 9
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a news conference on Friday, June 9 at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday.
The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday, June 8.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.