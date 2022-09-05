Polish c.bank governor to hold press conference on Thursday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

