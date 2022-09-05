1 minute read
Polish c.bank governor to hold press conference on Thursday
WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday.
The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday.
Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
