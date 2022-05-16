Polish c.banker Kotecki says there is room for more rate hikes

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) should keep raising interest rates, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday, as he predicted inflation could rise by a further two or three percentage points.

"The is room for further hikes," Kotecki told private broadcaster RMF FM.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by William Maclean

