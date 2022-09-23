Polish c.banker Tyrowicz says could hike rates by 200-400 bps more -PAP

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Poland could raise interest rates by 200-400 basis points more, central Banker Joanna Tyrowicz was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Friday.

"We are talking about raising the interest rate by 2-3 (percentage points), potentially by 4 pps at most. . . after assessing the scope of effectiveness of the earlier hikes," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.