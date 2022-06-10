1 minute read
Polish c.banker Wnorowski says there are signs of slowdown
WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Some sectors of the Polish economy are showing signs of a slowdown, central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Friday.
"We have symptoms of an economic slowdown in some sectors, but it is the beginning," he told private broadcaster Biznes24.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
