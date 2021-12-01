Polish manufacturing posts faster growth in Nov despite inflation -PMI

WARSAW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Polish manufacturing sector posted firmer growth in November than in the previous month, a survey showed on Wednesday, as stronger gains in both output and new orders offset problems related to supply constraints and price pressures.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Poland rose to 54.4 in November from 53.8 in October, remaining above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 54.0.

"Poland's manufacturing sector continued to expand in November ... although this was primarily underpinned by internal demand sources: export orders took another modest tumble," said Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

Smith said the decline in export orders reflected difficulties faced by clients in meeting ever-increasing purchase prices.

Manufacturers said that price pressures were largely driven by supply side problems, with many input materials in short supply globally.

Worries over inflation and supply constraints pushed confidence about the future to a seven-month low.

Companies also said they faced labour shortages in November, which helped to explain a drop in employment levels for the first time since August 2020.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Catherine Evans

