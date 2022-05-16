1 minute read
Polish net inflation at 7.7% year over year in April, central bank says
May 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for April, published by the central bank on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - year-on-year of 7.5%.
Reporting by Karol Badohal and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk
