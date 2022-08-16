1 minute read
Polish net inflation at 9.3% y/y in July, above forecast - c.bank
Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for July, published by the central bank on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected July net inflation (PLNINF=ECI) - excluding food and energy prices - year-on-year of 9.2%.
Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Karol Badohal in Gdansk
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.