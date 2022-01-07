Polish parcel locker firm InPost's deployments beat own 2021 target for APMs

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost (INPST.AS) said on Friday it had deployed more automated parcel machines (APMs) globally and in Poland than it had originally targeted.

In 2021, the number of globally deployed APMs, already factoring in the July acquisition of France's Mondial Relay, rose 66% year-on-year to 20,367, including 16,445 operating in Poland, the company's key market.

InPost had targeted 19,350-19,900 APMs globally, while in late December it said it was on track to meet its guidance of 16,000-16,300 APMs in Poland by the end of 2021. read more

The company is also active in Italy, and Britain where it last year struck deals with eBay (EBAY.O) and supermarket chain Tesco (TSCO.L) to install APMs near its stores.

Helped by the busy Christmas season for postal operators, InPost's parcel volumes in its key Polish market rose 21% year-on-year to 126.6 million over October-December.

"We saw record daily volumes in December," Chief Executive Officer Rafal Brzoska said in a statement, adding that more than 2.5 million parcels were ordered on Dec. 22 and 23 alone.

The fourth-quarter volumes growth was however slower than in the previous one, and below the full capacity the company prepared for Christmas.

In December, InPost, which also counts Amazon and Polish e-commerce platform Allegro among its clients, introduced same-day delivery to 20 cities in Poland, with guaranteed delivery to APMs by Christmas Eve for parcels dispatched on Dec. 22 at the latest.

The firm's pick-up and drop-off points (PUDO) parcel volumes in France, where it acquired parcel platform Mondial Relay in July, grew by 14% year-on-year over October-December, while customer usage of newly deployed APMs was stronger than it had expected.

