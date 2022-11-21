Polish regulator charges four banks over response to unauthorised transactions















WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Poland's consumer watchdog UOKiK has charged four banks, Bank Pocztowy, ING Bank Slaski (INGP.WA), Nest Bank and Santander Consumer Bank, for failing to deal appropriately with clients who report unauthorised transactions.

According to UOKiK, clients of the banks failed to have money that had dissappeared from their accounts returned within the statuatory time period and received misleading responses to complaints. If found guilty, the banks could face fines of up to 10% of annual revenue.

"Unfortunately... banks very often fail to meet the statutory obligation to return funds lost as a result of unauthorised transactions, and in addition they mislead consumers," the head of UOKiK, Tomasz Chrostny, said in a statement.

The banks did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely











