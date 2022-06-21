Polish wages rise 13.5% y/y in May, below forecast

June 21 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages (PLWAGE=ECI) rose by an annual 13.5% in May to an average of 6,400 zlotys ($1,457.06) per month, below analysts' expectations of 14.6%, statistics office data showed on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, wages fell by 3.4%.

Corporate employment (PLEMPY=ECI) rose by 2.4% year-on-year to 6.492 million people in May. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.6%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.3924 zlotys)

Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk

