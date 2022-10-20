Political uncertainty, rising rates weigh on UK stocks

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.

UK's housing index (.FTNMX402020), which hit a near decade low last week, slipped 1.5% as rising interest rates fuelled concerns about affordability and a sharp slowdown in the sector.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.2% by 0715 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) dropped 0.3%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of unity and discipline. read more

Mixed earnings reports also weighed on the overall mood, with Schroders (SDR.L) slipping 1% after the fund manager reported a drop in its assets under management as geopolitical uncertainties and recession risks kept investors skittish. read more

A bright spot was luxury goods maker Burberry (BRBY.L), up 1.7%, after French peer Hermes (HRMS.PA) reported a sharp rise in sales growth. read more

Oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) gained 0.8% as crude prices rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.