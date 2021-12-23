Portugal budget deficit narrows as economy consolidates recovery

LISBON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Portugal's budget deficit narrowed to 3.9% of gross domestic product in the 12 months ended in September from 4.2% a year earlier, benefiting from an economic recovery induced by the gradual easing of COVID-19 curbs, data showed on Thursday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said the budget deficit reduction came thanks to a 4.1% increase in public revenues, while expenditure decreased by 0.4%.

In the 12 months through the end of the second quarter, the deficit was 5.9%.

"It is a very positive outcome for Portugal and results from a strong recovery of the economy and employment," Finance Minister Joao Leao told a news conference.

He said the Socialist minority government, which is facing a snap election on Jan. 30, will reach in 2021 "for the sixth consecutive year the budgetary targets that were set", helping boost the country's international credibility and attract investment.

Leao told Reuters last week the budget deficit could end up slightly below this year's target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by tax revenues and a strong labour market, and reiterated the economy will grow 4.8% in 2021. read more

In the third quarter alone, Portugal reached a budget surplus of 3.5%, thanks to a one-off 1.1-billion-euro reimbursement of prepaid margin and application interest on a loan from the European Financial Stabilization Fund, INE's data showed.

Leao said the data confirmed that "Portugal has already resumed the path of reducing public debt, which was interrupted by the pandemic", reiterating that public debt will decline from a record 135% of GDP in 2020 to around 127% this year.

Last year, the deficit widened to 5.8% due to measures to help families and companies amid the pandemic, while the economy slumped 8.4%, its worst contraction since 1936.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Bernadette Baum

