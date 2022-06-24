Portugal first-quarter budget deficit narrows sharply

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's budget deficit narrowed to 0.4% of GDP in the first quarter from 6.0% a year earlier, thanks to a strong economic expansion at the beginning of the year, official data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product surged 11.9% year-on-year in the first quarter, buoyed by a recovery in the key tourism sector.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said that between January and March this year revenues jumped 11.9% compared to the same period last year, while spending fell 1.4%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The positive development of tax revenue (20.1%) and social contributions (8.2%) indicates the recovery of economic activity and the labour market compared to the same period of the previous year, marked by measures of lockdown within the scope of the pandemic," INE said.

The government envisages a deficit reduction to 1.9% of GDP this year from last year's 2.8%, while projecting growth of 4.9%, despite the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The Bank of Portugal raised its growth outlook for this year to 6.3%, up from 4.9% predicted in March, buoyed by the tourism recovery, though it said the consequences of war in Ukraine would be a drag after a blistering start to the year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patrícia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.