1 minute read
Portugal jobless rate rises to 6.1% in May
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in May from a revised reading of 5.9% in the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.
The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.5%, slightly up from 11.4% in April.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marta Serafinko; Editing by Patricia Rua
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.