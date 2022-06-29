Portugal jobless rate rises to 6.1% in May

June 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in May from a revised reading of 5.9% in the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.5%, slightly up from 11.4% in April.

Reporting by Marta Serafinko; Editing by Patricia Rua

