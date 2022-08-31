Portugal jobless rate slows to 5.9% in July - flash estimate

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wait at the employment center to open in Sintra, Portugal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate slightly eased to 5.9% in July from a revised reading of 6.0% in the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.

The youth unemployment rate (15 to 24 years old) fell to 17.8% in July, from 18.9% in the previous month and from 23.1% a year ago.

The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.5%, down from 11.6% in June.

Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo; Editing by Patricia Vicente Rua

