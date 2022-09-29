Portugal jobless rate unchanged at 6.0% in August - flash estimate















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.0% in August, from a revised reading in the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Thursday.

The youth unemployment rate (15 to 24 years old) fell to 16.7% in August, from 17.7% in the previous month and from 22.8% a year ago.

Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Patricia Vicente Rua











