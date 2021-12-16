Portugal on target for growth, deficit cut despite COVID surge, minister says

LISBON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy will grow by 4.8% this year, in line with a government forecast issued before the latest surge of the coronavirus in Europe, which has so far had little economic impact in Portugal, the finance minister told Reuters.

Joao Leao, who is part of the minority Socialist government facing a snap election on Jan. 30, also said the budget deficit could end up slightly below this year's target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by higher tax revenues and a strong labour market.

Last year, the deficit soared to 5.8% due to measures to help families and companies through the pandemic, while the economy slumped 8.4%, its worst contraction since 1936.

"Portugal is in a phase of clear recovery. The economy doesn't seem to be affected by the new wave of the pandemic ... we are confident that we will grow around 4.8% this year," Leao said.

As a result, public debt has resumed its downward trajectory, interrupted last year when it climbed to a record 135% of GDP, and should end this year at 126.9% of GDP, which Leao said was "very important to give confidence and credibility" to investors.

He said Portugal must nevertheless regain political stability and governability in the upcoming election, in order to sustain growth and ensure it can carry out investments financed by the EU's pandemic recovery fund.

But with the Socialists unlikely to win a parliamentary majority despite a strong lead in opinion polls, analysts say the election is likely to change little.

The Socialists had ruled as a minority government with the support of two smaller left-wing parties but they and all opposition parties rejected the 2022 budget bill, triggering next month's vote. read more

The government remains in full powers, but will have to roll over its 2021 spending plans on a monthly basis until a new budget is approved.

Leao said Portugal was complying with all goals and milestones agreed with Brussels and expected no difficulties with the approval of the next tranche of recovery funds, worth 1 billion euros, which should be received in the first quarter.

He said he expected the European Central Bank to buy more bonds via its Asset Purchase Programme to allow for a "smooth transition" when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme ends in March, retaining monetary policy stimulus as the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 clouds the outlook.

