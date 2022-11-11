Portugal's October inflation revised slightly lower to 10.1%
LISBON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese consumer prices rose 10.1% year-on-year in October, their fastest pace since May 1992, final official data showed on Friday, in a slight downward revision of an earlier estimate of 10.2%. In September, inflation clocked 9.3%.
Compared to September, consumer prices rose 1.2%, also slightly below 1.3% in the flash reading.
The National Statistics Institute said core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, stood unchanged at 7.1% year-on-year and from 6.9% a month earlier.
Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have pushed energy prices to record highs across Europe, stoking overall inflation and sapping confidence.
