Portugal's Resolution Fund injects $127 million into Novo Banco

LISBON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Resolution Fund has injected 112 million euros ($127.00 million) into Novo Banco, which emerged from the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo in 2014 and has already received billions of euros in state funds.

Novo Banco, now 75% owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, has been cleaning up its balance sheet since 2014 to remove bad assets inherited from BES.

The latest payment is politically contentious because the state-backed Resolution Fund, which owns 25% of Novo Banco, has already provided more than 3 billion euros in capital to the bank since 2018.

The Fund said late on Thursday that after consulting the Bank of Portugal and accounting firm PwC it reached the "univocal conclusion" that the payment was legally due.

The Fund said the injection was made on Thursday and was fully financed by a syndicate of seven Portuguese banks, which lent 112 million euros to the fund.

Lone Star acquired the Novo Banco stake in 2017, with the sale contract stipulating that the Resolution Fund must inject up to 3.9 billion euros in case of losses in a portfolio of toxic assets inherited from BES.

These injections are meant to keep the bank's solvency ratios at levels required by regulators.

The Fund also said that losses associated with the portfolio of toxic assets amounted to 4.4 billion euros, but it does not expect to make any further payments unless it loses pending arbitration disputes with Novo Banco.

"On the other hand, the value of payments already made may be compensated, under the terms of the contracts, by any recovery of credits that may occur", the Fund said.

($1 = 0.8819 euros)

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Nathan Allen and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.